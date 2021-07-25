EMERGENCY services responded after an Argos lorry got wedged on top of a sports car in a supermarket.

the incident happened on Saturday when a grey Porsche got stuck under the lorry on at the Sainsbury's store in Darlington.

The Press's sister paper, The Northern Echo, reports that police at the scene confirmed that no one was injured in the incident but an officer said both drivers had been left 'very shaken'.

Police shut both lanes on one side of Victoria Road, while the side heading towards the town remained open.

Shoppers leaving Sainsbury’s in their cars were directed out of the car park via what would normally be the entrance to the store.

Traffic was very heavy and queues built up, but police directed cars away from the closed section of Victoria Road at the Barker and Stonehouse roundabout. 

The tailback caused by the crash stretches back to the traffic light junction at Parkgate, but the queue was moving.

 