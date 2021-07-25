TRAVELLERS' caravans are still on a York field today, almost a week after being told to leave by council officers.
More than a dozen caravans arrived on Chesney Fields, off Foxwood Lane, last Sunday evening.
Tanya Lyon, Community Safety Manager at City of York Council, said last Wednesday that the authority had received a number of complaints from residents about the encampment.
She said the council was following the appropriate legal procedures around enforcement action, and neighbourhood enforcement officers had visited Chesney Fields last Monday and issued a 'direction to leave notice.'
She said this required the individuals to leave the encampment by 2pm last Wednesday.
If they hadn't left by that time, the council would apply to the court for an order to evict them.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.