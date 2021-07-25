YORK city centre saw a 'very high number of violent incidents' last night, a police officer has tweeted.

Special Constable Williscroft took to Twitter at about midnight after a busy evening for North Yorkshire Police in a city centre packed with revellers.

He tweeted: "On in the city centre tonight. Unfortunately a very high number of violent incidents. Please stay safe everyone."

He did not give an details but The Press observed three police vans rush to an incident in Piccadilly, near the Posterngate pub, at about 7.30pm.

Several officers could be seen there talking to a group of young men.

The Press asked the force for details of the incident but it was unable to comment.

The force said recently that it was receiving the highest number of emergency calls since records began, with more calls a day than on New Year’s Eve, which is traditionally one of the busiest days of the year.

The rise was thought to be caused by lots of people coming to North Yorkshire on staycations, as well as the easing of lockdown restrictions and an increase in incidents.

* Did you witness any violent incidents in York last night? Email any details and photos or videos to mike.laycock@thepress.co.uk.