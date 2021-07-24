THE A64 was closed by a crash near York this evening.
North Yorkshire Police tweeted that there was no entry to the A64in both directions at Barton Hill / Castle Howard due to a collision.
It advised motorists to avoid the area and take an alternative route.
It said firefighters and ambulance crews were in attendance.
Highways England tweeted that it was on the scene at Barton Hill with the three emergency services and the road remained closed in both directions at this time, but it was working to get traffic moving again.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.