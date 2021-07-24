A CAR and a motorbike have been involved in a crash near York.
North Yorkshire Police said it was called at 12.27pm to the collision on the A59 at Hessay.
It said the road remained blocked in the Harrogate direction.
A motorist told The Press they had had to go on a diversion and that they had seen an air ambulance helicopter in the vicinity.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.