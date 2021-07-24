A MOPED rider was taken to hospital after a crash near York.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said the air ambulance helicopter was sent yesterday afternoon to the crash on the A59 at Hessay, which involved a moped and a car.

However, the moped rider was taken by road ambulance to Leeds General Infirmary.

North Yorkshire Police said it was called at 12.27pm yesterday to the collision on the A59 at Hessay, which temporarily blocked the road,with traffic sent on diversions.