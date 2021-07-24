A SWING bridge in a North Yorkshire town has stopped working, causing traffic problems.
North Yorkshire Police tweeted this morning that Selby Swing Bridge is 'currently not working and causing traffic issues in and around Selby.'
It said the problem had been reported but there was no estimated time for a fix at the moment.
