A NEW Coop store has opened in York city centre.
The convenience store opened its doors yesterday in The Stonebow.
It is situated in the refurbished Stonebow House building, in what was once a Heron Foods store until 2016.
A planning application submitted to City of York Council last year said alterations were required to facilitate the use of the site as a Co-op food store, which would support new employment opportunities and economic growth, and create an active frontage onto The Stonebow and Colliergate adding to the vitality and vibrancy of the area.”
It said the alterations would include the installation of a louvre, replacement entrance doors, new security doors, bollards and cycle hoops.
The owner of one of the last remaining newsagents in York said the supermarket could mean the end of her business.
Jess Cawood, of the No1-4 News shop in Whip-Ma-whop-Ma-Gate, said the store opposite her newsagents could be devastating for her.
She said the ever-increasing presence of small supermarkets was killing independent stores.
