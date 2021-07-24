A PHOTOGRAPHER has thanked a York hotel for allowing its premises to be used as a backdrop for his nude and dance images, which have raised thousands of pounds for a cancer charity.

Richard Egan said he and the Ripon branch of Yorkshire Cancer Research offered huge gratitude to The Grand for its support and assistance over the last 10 years in providing access to the iconic building.

"As York’s only five-star hotel, it has been an honour to shoot there utilising their Edwardian architecture and beautiful interiors as a backdrop for photographs," he said.

“As a photographer of a nude and dance, it is without question that to produce tasteful and empowering images of the finest quality, you have to begin by using a backdrop to match.”

He said that all the art, nude and dance images taken there had been used within his lectures and showcases, and 100 per cent of proceeds from sales were given to Yorkshire Cancer Research.

"Over the years, this has accumulated to thousands of pounds and equated to multiple hours of research, support and development at the charity.

“The Grand is such a beautiful, warm and friendly place to visit and I have been so lucky that the management and staff have played an enormous part in my photography by enabling me to use the hotel as a back drop to my images.

"To have the freedom of the magnificent hotel and the support of the team highlights the absolute commitment to helping the Yorkshire Cancer Research charity, and although I know The Grand will support many other charities, without their help I couldn’t have donated as much as I have.”

The Ripon branch of Yorkshire Cancer Research thanked Richard for the support he had given it over the years.