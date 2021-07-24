A NEW Covid hotspot has emerged in a rural part of York with cases approaching 1,000 per 100,000 people.

Public Health England says Dunnington, Elvington & Wheldrake had 62 Covid cases confirmed in the seven days to July 18.

This was a 169.6 per cent increase on the previous week.

The case rate now stands at 956.9 per 100,000, higher than any other area of York.

In contrast, neighbouring Fulford, Heslington & University, which have previously had the highest rate, now has a rate of 312.8 per 100,000 after 30 cases in the week, a decrease of 14.3 per cent.

Tadcaster also has a high rate of 846.7 per 100,000 people after 64 cases in the week.