A NEW Covid hotspot has emerged in a rural part of York with cases approaching 1,000 per 100,000 people.
Public Health England says Dunnington, Elvington & Wheldrake had 62 Covid cases confirmed in the seven days to July 18.
This was a 169.6 per cent increase on the previous week.
The case rate now stands at 956.9 per 100,000, higher than any other area of York.
In contrast, neighbouring Fulford, Heslington & University, which have previously had the highest rate, now has a rate of 312.8 per 100,000 after 30 cases in the week, a decrease of 14.3 per cent.
Tadcaster also has a high rate of 846.7 per 100,000 people after 64 cases in the week.
