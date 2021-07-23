A VISITOR has been jailed and a resident given a suspended prison sentence at York Magistrates Court.

Travelling shoplifter Katrina Lindsay, 38, was sent to prison for 16 weeks.

Lindsay, of Wiltshire Road, Derby, admitted stealing items worth £769.67 from Boots in Coney Street on July 10.

She will have to pay a £128 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

York Magistrates Court heard she had an appalling record for similar offences.

Gavin Karl Rutherford, 28, was given a 16-week suspended prison sentence.

Rutherford, of Regent Street, central York, admitted assaulting a woman on January 4 in York.

The sentence was suspended for two years on condition Rutherford does 30 days’ rehabilitative activities and 200 hours’ unpaid work.

He was also made subject to a lifelong restraining order banning him from having contact with the woman or going into any road where she lives or works.

Rutherford was also ordered to pay £213 consisting of a £128 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.