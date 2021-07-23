A VISITOR has been jailed and a resident given a suspended prison sentence at York Magistrates Court.
Travelling shoplifter Katrina Lindsay, 38, was sent to prison for 16 weeks.
Lindsay, of Wiltshire Road, Derby, admitted stealing items worth £769.67 from Boots in Coney Street on July 10.
She will have to pay a £128 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
York Magistrates Court heard she had an appalling record for similar offences.
Gavin Karl Rutherford, 28, was given a 16-week suspended prison sentence.
Rutherford, of Regent Street, central York, admitted assaulting a woman on January 4 in York.
The sentence was suspended for two years on condition Rutherford does 30 days’ rehabilitative activities and 200 hours’ unpaid work.
He was also made subject to a lifelong restraining order banning him from having contact with the woman or going into any road where she lives or works.
Rutherford was also ordered to pay £213 consisting of a £128 statutory surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.
Comments are closed on this article.