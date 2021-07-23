THE M62 near Goole had finally reopened this evening after an unexploded wartime bomb was detonated.
Humberside Police tweeted: "We can confirm the WW2 bomb that was found in the Goole area has now been successfully detonated and the road closure on the M62 and surrounding areas has now been lifted.
"We would like to thank the public for their patience and understanding whilst the situation was dealt with."
The closure of the motorway for almost 24 hours since 8pm last night has caused traffic chaos in the area, particularly in the village of Airmyn and around the Humber Bridge.
The force said yesterday that the bomb had been found at a new housing development on Rawcliffe Road, Goole, just off the M62 by Junction 36 on Thursday.
It said colleagues from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team had confirmed that the device was live and were making plans to safely detonate the bomb within the next 24 hours, with everyone in the immediate vicinity evacuated as a precaution.
A temporary 1600m vertical no-fly zone was also enforced over the site.
