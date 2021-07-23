THE M62 is closed - with a no fly zone created overhead - after an unexploded wartime bomb was found.

Humberside Police said yesterday that the bomb had been found at a new housing development on Rawcliffe Road, Goole, just off the M62 by Junction 36.

"Colleagues from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team, who have been onsite since late last night, have now confirmed that the device is live and are making plans to safely detonate the bomb within the next 24 hours." said a spokesperson.

"All persons in the immediate vicinity have been evacuated as a precaution.

"As a precaution, and to allow the EOD team to complete their preparatory work before they safely dispose of the device, an area of extended cordon is being enforced."

They said the East and Westbound carriageways of the M62 (between junctions 35 and 37) would be closed from 8pm last night and the restrictions would stay in place until the device was successfully detonated, anticipated some time today.

"Those living or staying in the wider immediate area are asked to remain indoors from 8pm. Businesses within the cordoned area will be asked to close until the works have been completed.

"Road diversions will be in place across all affected roads. For drivers using the M62, visit the Highways England website here for further information.

"Drivers travelling Eastbound for the south of the River Ouse would need to leave the M62 at junction 35 and junction 34 if they are travelling north of the river. Drivers travelling Westbound along the M62 would need to leave at junction 37."

They said air travel might also be affected, with a temporary 1600m vertical no-fly zone enforced over the site until at least midday today.