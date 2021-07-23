THE M62 is to be closed overnight and into tomorrow - with a no fly zone created overhead - after an unexploded wartime bomb was found.

Humberside Police said the bomb had been found at a new housing development on Rawcliffe Road, Goole, just off the M62 by Junction 36.

"Colleagues from the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) team, who have been onsite since late last night, have now confirmed that the device is live and are making plans to safely detonate the bomb within the next 24 hours." said a spokesperson.

"All persons in the immediate vicinity have been evacuated as a precaution.

"As a precaution, and to allow the EOD team to complete their preparatory work before they safely dispose of the device, an area of extended cordon is being enforced.

"This will come into effect from 8pm this evening and the East and Westbound carriageways of the M62 (between junctions 35 and 37) will be closed and a section of the A614. Those restrictions will stay in place until the device is successfully detonated, anticipated some time tomorrow.

"Those living or staying in the wider immediate area are asked to remain indoors from 8pm this evening. Businesses within the cordoned area will be asked to close until the works have been completed.

"Road diversions will be in place across all affected roads from 8pm this evening. For drivers using the M62, visit the Highways England website here for further information.

"Drivers travelling Eastbound for the south of the River Ouse would need to leave the M62 at junction 35 and junction 34 if they are travelling north of the river. Drivers travelling Westbound along the M62 would need to leave at junction 37.

"Air travel may also be affected, with a temporary 1600m vertical no-fly zone enforced over the site from 8pm today (Friday 23 July) until at least midday on Saturday."