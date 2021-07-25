TRAIN operator Grand Central has created a series of relaxing full-length train journey videos across some of the most scenic locations in the North.

Grand Central, based in York, features the routes of Sunderland to York, York to London Kings Cross, Doncaster to London Kings Cross and the entire route from Sunderland to London Kings Cross.

The trains pass through a combination of dramatic coastlines, stunning countryside and bustling urban locations - all visible from the comfort of a train carriage.

From Durham’s Heritage Coast to our historic city of York, these specially created videos showcase the beautiful panoramas that passengers can enjoy while travelling.

If looking for the most scenic journey, the videos show that the east side of the carriage will offer the most eye-catching scenery, with over 100 points of interest during the 3-hour 43-minute journey from Sunderland to London Kings Cross.

Alongside the green fields and tree lines, passengers can look out for natural landmarks such as the River Tees, Brompton Beck and Holme Fen National Nature Reserve. Football fans can also keep a keen eye out for both Hartlepool United’s Victoria Park ground and Arsenal’s Emirates Stadium.

The videos have been created in partnership with charity Autism Together, to raise awareness of accessibility on trains and the joy that a day out on the train can give bring to those with autism.

Jane Carolan, deputy chief executive for the charity, said: "Every autistic person has their own particular interests and things that excite and stimulate them – and, for many, this includes going on a rail journey.

"For individuals on the autism spectrum who do love trains, the gentle motion of the carriage and the wonder of the landscape rushing by their window can be enough of a joy that the destination isn’t as important as the journey to get there. For others it’s the details that spark the interest – the specifications, the timetables and routines, the facts and the history."

Jane added: “Autism is a non-visible condition, which means it’s unlikely to be immediately apparent that a passenger on the train with you is autistic. For this reason, some people with autism choose to wear the sunflower lanyard⁴ or carry an autism alert card, a visible sign so others can see that the wearer or someone with them may require some support, specific assistance, or simply more time to board or leave their carriage.

“We would ask train users to be considerate of all their fellow passengers and be mindful that the person they are sitting nearby may have a non-visible condition and be in need of their patience and support during the journey.”

Catharine McBurnie, head of marketing for Grand Central Rail, said: "Across all of our routes, we are really lucky that our trains pass through such stunning scenery each and every day, and we’re eager to show that a journey with us is about much more than getting from A to B – something we’ve aimed to showcase in these full-length train-route videos we created.

“Understandably, safety whilst travelling is at the forefront of everyone’s minds, which is why we’ve implemented additional Covid measures to ensure our passengers feel safe and relaxed whilst on board our trains, and at stations.”

You can sit back and enjoy the journeys by visiting the Grand Central YouTube channel.