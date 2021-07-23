NORTHERN has warned that disruption is likely this weekend as the rail operator loses more staff to the 'pingdemic'.

The service has seen more and more of its frontline employees testing positive for the virus or being told to self-isolate.

Services in many areas are likely to be affected this weekend but routes in Yorkshire will face the most significant disruption.

Tony Baxter, regional director at Northern, said: “A high proportion of staff based in South Yorkshire have been instructed to self-isolate.

"This has exacerbated issues we were already experiencing in the region following an increase in the number of employees who have either tested positive for COVID-19 or have had to enter a period of self-isolation.

“Many of these colleagues are drivers and conductors and, as such, we are left with no option but to cancel some services this week in the county.

“We are doing all we can to provide the best possible service for customers in extremely difficult circumstances and, where we are not able to run rail services, we aim to have placement buses on standby to get our customers where they need to be.”

On Saturday there will be planned cancellations on services on the following routes:

Sheffield to Lincoln

Sheffield to Gainsborough Central and Cleethorpes

Sheffield to York

Sheffield to Leeds via Moorthorpe

On Sunday there will be cancellations between:

Sheffield and Lincoln

Leeds and Doncaster

Sheffield and Leeds via Moorthorpe

Sheffield and York

Northern is also advising customers to expect busier services on some routes with McFly and Rick Astley headlining the Music Showcase Weekend at York Racecourse.

Meanwhile the Tramlines music festival is taking place in Sheffield.

The rail operator is asking those planning to travel over the weekend to think carefully about their journeys and to check train times carefully before they set off.

Tony added: “With such popular events taking place this weekend, we know many people will be using our services to join the festivities.

"We’ll run as many services as we can and, where possible, will provide additional carriages on busier routes. But we need our customers to help by planning ahead and allowing additional time for journeys.”

Up-to-the-minute details of Northern’s services can be found via the rail operator's journey planner at northernrailway.co.uk/journey-planner or at National Rail Enquires at nationalrail.co.uk.