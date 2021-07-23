FIREFIGHTERS were called to a van on fire in the car park of a popular shopping centre.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out at 1.41pm today (July 23) to reports of a fire at Monks Cross shopping park on the outskirts of York.
A spokesman for the service said: "A crew from Huntington responded to a van on fire in the car park of monks cross.
"Staff on site used four dry powder extinguishers and three CO2 extinguishers prior to the fire service arriving.
"Crews used a hose reel jet and breathing apparatus and a thermal imaging camera to help put the fire out. It was caused by a fuel leak in the engine compartment."
