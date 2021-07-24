YORK is to get a new Thai restaurant - and it is applying for an alcohol licence to City of York Council.
Rosa’s London Ltd is seeking a premises licence for Rosa’s Thai Café, which will operate from 1-3 Coney Street - formerly Joes Kitchen.
Owners want permission to sell alcohol to diners from 11am to 11pm daily alongside a meal.
The new restaurant will be the company's newest outpost. It has several across the country, including one in Leeds.
On the menu are popular dishes such as Pad Thai noodles, green curry and a selection of stir fries.
For drinks, you can order Rosa’s Thai PA beer, Thai whisky, and cocktails including a strawberry and Thai basil mojito called Bangkok Night Out.
The Licensing Application Register can be viewed by prior arrangement with City of York Council Licensing Section (Tel: 01904 552422) at Hazel Court EcoDepot, James Street, York, between 8.30am and 5pm Monday to Friday.
Representations to this application can be made in writing by any responsible authority or any other person to City of York Council Licensing Services, Hazel Court EcoDepot, James Street, York, YO10 3DS or by emailing: licensing@york.gov.uk
Representations must be received by no later than August 12, 2021.
For more public notices, check The Press daily and online.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.