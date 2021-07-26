CYCLING campaigners are threatening legal action over more than 30 instances where they claim the infrastructure in York is not accessible to disabled people.

York Cycle Campaign has warned City of York Council they may take action against them over claims they are not complying with the Equality Act 2010 in their new report ‘Inclusive and Disabled Cycling in York’.

The report lists instances such as barriers, narrow cycle lanes, and claims that the council may have to pay £50,000 for every pursued action via the small claims court if these problems are not rectified.

Neil Ferris, Corporate Director of Economy and Place at City of York Council, said the council has allocated a £100,000 budget to improve accessibility and “the insight generated from the report will help us to improve accessibility for disabled cyclists.”

John Skelton, the report author, who suffered a stroke in 2014 leaving him paralysed in the left arm and leg, said: “York has a poor recent record for disability discrimination. Failure to address these issues is an embarrassment to our city and risks long-term reputational damage as well as costly legal action.”

Another campaign member, who has multiple sclerosis, claimed to have contacted the council to improve cycle infrastructure in October 2020 and to have cycled to Hob Moor, but was met with inaccessible barriers.

The report states that cycle lanes should be kept clear of hazards such as street signs, and access controls such as barriers on cycleways unless there’s an evident reason for them.

Mr Ferris said: “We are aware of locations in the city where current barriers, installed many years ago, present a serious obstacle for some disabled users, which were installed to address safety concerns at the time and will need careful consideration before removal or adaptation.”

“The Hob Moor barriers were put in place to provide access to pedestrians, cyclists and disabled users whilst securing livestock and preventing motorcycles.

"The Cycling Campaign was concerned about disabled cyclists accessibility, and the council has allocated a £100k budget to improve accessibility.”