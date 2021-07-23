CRIMESTOPPERS is appealing for the public to contact them if they know the whereabouts of a 24-year-old man, who has been on the run since April this year.
Michael Craggs is thought to be in the Yorkshire (Bradford, Leeds) or Lincolnshire areas and is believed to continue to be involved in criminal activity.
Craggs, who has a Yorkshire accent, was released on licence in December 2020, after serving part of his sentence for burglary. However, he’s now wanted for breaching the terms of his licence, according to information given to our charity by the police.
Gemma Gibbs, regional manager for Yorkshire and the Humber at the charity Crimestoppers, said: “If you have information about where Michael Craggs is, you can speak to us completely anonymously by calling our UK Contact Centre which is open 24/7 on freephone number 0800 555 111 or you can use our simple and secure anonymous online form at www.crimestoppers-uk.org.
“We know it can be difficult to talk about crime or those involved in illegal activity, which is why our charity is here to help and to give people an option of remaining anonymous. If you are aware of Michael Craggs’ location and tell us, nobody will know you contacted us, only you, and you may be eligible for a reward.”
