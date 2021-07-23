YORK'S weekly recorded Covid-19 rate has dropped - taking it lower than the country's national average.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has dropped by 18, taking it to 489 cases per 100,000 population. This is now lower than the UK national average rate, which stands at 497.1 cases per 100,000 population.
The PHE data shows that a further 92 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 16,726.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by 11, taking it to 585.9 cases per 100,000 population. A further 331 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 41,218.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by 10, taking it to 663 cases per 100,000 population. A further 244 cases have been recorded in the area, taking the total for the pandemic to 24,495.
Across the UK, a further 36,389 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 5,637,975.
