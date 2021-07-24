A SERIES of landmarks, replicated in Lego bricks, will star in a new trail for families to follow this summer.

The trail features ten mini-models located in nine different locations, some created especially for the three-week Harrogate BID Lego Trail - which launches on Saturday, July 31 and runs until Sunday, August 22.

These small-scale masterpieces include Harrogate Town mascot, Harry Gator; Bettys Harrogate café; The Turkish Baths; The Great Yorkshire Showground’s main ring; and Hogwart’s School from the Harry Potter books.

At 10am on Saturday and Sunday (July 31 and August 1), Victoria Shopping Centre will be hosting a live-build of a white rose, the county’s emblem, in which the public are invited to take part.

There is also a competition with 500 Lego prizes to be won. To enter, participants need to download the LoyalFree app and ‘check in’ at each venue using the QR code displayed. Toyland in the Victoria Shopping Centre is where the prizes can be collected from.

Harrogate BID Manager Matthew Chapman said: “With the school summer holidays already here we wanted to create a trail that would really appeal to families.

“With restrictions now lifted, this is one that can be enjoyed by people of all ages, and will be a fun way to spend a few hours visiting different parts of the town.

“As a child I loved Lego, and so do my two sons. And as you will see from these creations Lego can be anything but child’s play. I’m really excited to say that we have commissioned a number of models that will be unique to our trail.

“The live-build on Saturday and Sunday in Victoria Shopping Centre is where the public can help create a mosaic of a white rose. This will be proudly displayed in a Lego pop-up shop on the centre’s ground floor.

“One of our key remits is to drive footfall into the town centre, and we hope our Lego trail will help us to achieve this.

“I’d like to thank all the businesses who will be displaying these mini-brick creations, Fairy Bricks for making them and Victoria Shopping Centre for staging the public live-build.”

The models can be viewed at the following locations:

• Harrogate Town Shop, Commercial Street

• Games Crusade, Oxford Street

• HSBC, Cambridge Crescent

• Primark, Cambridge Street

• Waterstones, James Street

• Bettys, Parliament Street

• Maturi, Parliament Street

• Westmorland Sheepskin, Montpelier Hill

• Asda, Bower Road

• Orvis, West Park

• Victoria Shopping Centre (mosaic and public live build event)