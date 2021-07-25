THIS school has had a £800,000 expansion to cater for the growing number of families moving in.

North Yorkshire County Council has paid for four additional new classrooms and additional nursery space for Staynor Hall Community Primary Academy in Selby, as part of a significant extension of the school.

The additional space will allow the school to grow from 210 to 315 pupils and meet the demand from the increasing number of families moving into the Staynor Hall housing development, where homes are still being built.

Ebor Academy Trust, which runs the school, worked in partnership to deliver the scheme with design consultants, Eddisons and contractors JP Developers of Hull, who worked in a segregated way throughout the project to ensure the safety pupils and staff throughout the pandemic.

The latest construction work on the school also included the addition of six more parking spaces, including disabled parking bays, as well as well as additional areas for the storage of 40 cycles and 40 scooters.

The school, which opened in 2016, was designed from the outset to have a phased extension added when numbers required, so the additional classrooms will not put undue pressure on the hall, kitchens, or the outdoor space.

County Councillor Patrick Mulligan, Executive Member for Schools said: “We have worked closely with the Ebor Academy Trust on this project. The additional classrooms will ensure the academy and the council continue to meet the increasing need for school places in Selby’s growing community and that children can continue to be provided with an excellent education in an environment tailor-made for high quality learning.”

Gail Brown, chief executive of Ebor, said: “This has been another successful partnership and we are thrilled that Staynor Hall can now accept more children. We have worked with North Yorkshire Council since before the school was built and share the same commitment to providing the best education possible for our children.”