A YORK level crossing will be out of action while works are carried out.
The level crossing in York Road, Strensall, will be closed tomorrow night (July 24) from 10.30pm to 7am on Sunday.
Workmen will be carrying out work on the tracks of the York to Scarborough line.
An alternative route for diverted vehicles will be signed during the works period and signs will be in place.
