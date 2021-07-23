THE number of schoolchildren with Covid in York has risen again.
City of York Council's latest Covid data tracker report says that in the seven days up to Monday, 177 children of primary or secondary school age tested positive for the coronavirus at 39 different schools.
This compares with 158 children testing positive in the seven days up to the previous Monday, again at 39 different schools.
Meanwhile, six care homes in the York area had Covid cases as of yesterday, with one reporting an outbreak involving two or more cases.
The homes and schools are not identified in the authority's report.
