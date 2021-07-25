A TRUST in York is “extremely disappointed” to have to delay the opening of new housing for those living with sensory impairments – after a dispute with neighbours involving £50,000.

The Wilberforce Trust has announced that the “much-anticipated” opening of Wilberforce House, which was due to open in Tadcaster Road in September, has incurred months of delay.

The £7.2 million development, which is an extra managed care housing scheme for those living with sensory impairments, has been put on hold after Chessingham Grove Management Company (CGMC), which represents nine residents on the neighbouring site, The Grove, objected to cables for gas, electricity, water and telecoms being run under the area of land they own at the entrance of the Wilberforce site – and said they would require a payment of £50,000 to allow the trust to access the land.

Phillipa Crowther, CEO of The Wilberforce Trust, said: “We have been in negotiations with the Grove Management Company for over twelve months. Unfortunately, the trust were unable to meet the costly and restrictive demands.

“It is extremely disappointing for the 30 people who have visual or hearing impairment including those with other disabilities, who are waiting for their new homes, to have to been given the news of a delay.

“After a year of the pandemic and numerous lockdowns, the thought of moving to a new apartment, with a living and learning zone to enjoy new experiences and skills and a café to be able to meet friends and family in, has been the light at the end of this pandemic tunnel for all of these people.

“But, we remain buoyant and excited as we are committed to improve the people’s lives we support, be a part of our community and experience the same opportunities as everyone. The new build will be open as soon as we can - and we look forward to its grand opening.”

Trustees of Wilberforce, whose patron is Dame Judi Dench, were unable to meet the demands of The Grove residents through solicitors. All legal costs for both parties were met by the trust at a cost of over £11,000 – but the trust was not prepared to give up rights of access to the land in the future.

A spokesperson for the trust said: “The value to the trust as a charity would be severely damaged for the future when considering the needs of blind and partially sighted people, by agreeing to such demands.”

The solicitors who have acted on behalf of CGMC declined to comment on “ongoing legal matters”.

The entrance for vehicles, pedestrians, staff, and visitors will remain from The Grove as per the planning consent.

The team at the Wilberforce Trust are now looking to reroute the utility cables – costing thousands of pounds.