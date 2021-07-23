OFFICERS and PCSOs from Eastfield Police Station are taking the lead in organising a community gala in Eastfield.
The gala, which will be held at the Westway Open Arms between 11 am and 2pm on Saturday August 7, was set up to bring local people together through fun activities, workshops and stalls for parents, children and young people alike.
More than 15 local businesses have already signed up to take part including bouncy castles, cake stalls, hair braids and glitter tattoos, face painting, healthy living, food stalls, body shop and games stalls. Children from Stephen Joseph Theatre will also be putting on surprise theatre acts around the event.
Sergeant Dan Thompson, of Eastfield Police, said: “The Eastfield Gala is part of the Springboard for Youth initiative which we are launching as part of Operation Cracker.
"It’s a joint operation between Filey and Eastfield Police and Scarborough Fire and Rescue Service, to support young people through the easing of lockdown and beyond.
"It is also a great opportunity for all the community to come together after the difficult time that we have all been facing.”
The Eastfield Gala has attracted sponsorship support from McCain Foods, Blue Dolphin, Primrose Valley Fair Ground, Morrisons Eastfield, McDonalds Eastfield, Bookers Eastfield, Sign Express and Crow’s Nest Holiday Park.
