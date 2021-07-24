THIRTY thousand fans packed York Racecourse today for the first time in almost two years.
Racegoers revelled at the chance to watch a series of races followed by a concert by pop band McFly on the second day of the course's Music Showcase weekend.
The previous restrictions on numbers at race meetings - which limited York’s capacity to 4,000 at meetings earlier this year - have been removed under the Government’s recent relaxation of Covid rules.
A racecourse spokesman said: "It's lovely to see the smiles and hear the roar again."
The weather was dry and mild, although the sun did not appear.
A crowd about about 10,000 watched racing yesterday evening, followed by a performance by Rick Astley.
He tweeted later: "Fantastic evening at @yorkracecourse. Great to be on stage with my band again. Amazing crowd! Next stop @LatitudeFest!"
