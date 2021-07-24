ALMOST 30,000 racegoers and McFly fans may throng York Racecourse today as it stages the second day of its Music Showcase weekend.

The previous restrictions on numbers at race meetings - which limited York’s capacity to 4,000 - have been removed under the Government’s recent relaxation of Covid rules.

The racecourse said it had reached capacity for both main enclosures on the Stands Side of the Course today, and there were no more admissions available for both County Stand and Grandstand & Paddock.

“Please do not travel hoping to gain access to Stands Side, as customers will be disappointed,”said a spokesman.

“The more informal Clocktower Enclosure - known by some as the Picnic Enclosure - is only ever available for sale on the raceday itself, from 11.15am, so this area will be open on Saturday.

“The current forecast is for a dry and pleasant day. Accompanied under 16s in the Clocktower are admitted free of charge.”

He urged people to think of bare feet and not to bring any glass with their picnic and said the Clocktower Enclosure had a capacity of several thousand but sold on a “first come-first served” basis.”

He added that if the weather played its part, as forecast, and people returned to the open air of Clocktower Enclosure as in previous years, then the crowd could be about 10,000 yesterday evening, when Rick Astley performed, and ‘nudging 30,000’ today.

The racecourse has thanked neighbours for their patience when the concerts take place and there is noise from the course.

It said on its website that last night’s concert with Rick Astley would finish at approximately 10.15pm and the music from McFly would start earlier today and so finish at approximately 7pm.

“There may be intermittent noise from the stage on Friday and Saturday morning as the artists conduct a sound check,” it said.

“York Racecourse has worked with the appropriate departments of City of York Council and they are fully aware of the music element of the weekend.An independent noise monitoring team will be in place.Should there be any concerns please contact Rachel Crabtree by email rachel.crabtree@yorkracecourse.co.uk. We hope racegoers and residents alike enjoy the event.”

BBC Weather in association with Meteogroup said yesterday that today should be dry but cloudy, with a few sunny spells breaking through in places.It will also be much cooler than the recent mini-heatwave, with a maximum temperature of only 20C today, compared with 28C on Thursday.

McFly, which formed in 2003, took its name from the Back to the Future character Marty McFly, while Rick Astley came to fame in 1987 with “Never Gonna Give You Up”, which was a number 1 in 25 countries.