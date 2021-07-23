POLICE are trying to trace a woman using an electric wheelchair who attacked a three-year-old girl in a buggy.
North Yorkshire Police say they are appealing for witnesses and information about an assault that took place between 10.20am and 10.30am on Wednesday (July 21) and involved a woman in an electric wheelchair assaulting a three-year-old girl who was being pushed in a buggy.
Police say the assault took place in Skipton Road in Harrogate near to Grove Road Primary School, after the mother of the child was stopped by the woman to speak to her.
A police spokesman said: "The suspect is believed to have grabbed the girl whilst she was still in the buggy, pinched her ear causing fluid to appear before hitting the girl on the head three times. Thankfully the girl did not require medical treatment.
"We are requesting the public’s assistance to help establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.
"In particular, we are appealing to anyone who was in Skipton Road at the time who witnessed the incident or any motorists who may have captured something on dash-cam.
"The woman is described as white, of a “chubby” build, aged between 40 – 50 years old, with short brown hair. She was also wearing dark glasses and a short sleeved pink t-shirt.
"Anyone with information that could assist the investigation is asked to email ryan.rudd@northyorkshire.police.uk or call North Yorkshire Police on 101.
"If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."
Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12210164772.
