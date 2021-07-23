A TEENAGER has died after getting into difficulties in a North Yorkshire river.
North Yorkshire Police said the tragedy happened in the River Wharfe at Grassington, near Skipton, yesterday evening.
It said officers were called by the ambulance service at about 7.45pm to a report of a 19-year-old man in difficulty in the water.
"He was treated by paramedics, but sadly pronounced dead," said a spokesperson. "Inquiries are ongoing."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.