YORK has been ranked in the top 10 'most zen' places to live in the UK.
Supplement Place, a UK natural supplement business, conducted the study to determine which were the top 50 UK cities with the best quality of life.
York reached the ninth spot, with a zen score of 5.95 out of 10 - scraping past Leicester by a hair at 5.94, and not far behind Southend-on-Sea at 6.01.
York even made it to the top five in terms of the highest life satisfaction, with a 7.76 rating out of 10, and the most Google searches for ‘green spaces’ at 7.3 searches per 10,000.
To search for the UK’s ‘Zen capital’- Bournemouth, at 7.72 out of 10- Supplement Place drew up a list of the cities with the highest populations and used ONS data to find how well these cities ranked for quality of life factors- happiness, life satisfaction, and anxiety- and how these figures had changed over the past five years.
They used Google Ad Keyword Planner to find the annual number of Google searches for ‘green spaces’, ‘meditation’, ‘parks near me’, and ‘yoga’, and divided these numbers by the populations of each city to give a proportionate score.
