A MAN has tragically died after getting into difficulties in the sea on the Yorkshire coast.
North Yorkshire Police said it was called by the coastguard at about 2.45pm to a report of people in difficulty in the sea at Reighton, south of Filey.
A spokesperson said a 55-year-old man was rescued by the RNLI, but was sadly later pronounced dead.
Two teenagers were taken to hospital for treatment and inquiries were ongoing, they added.
The RNLI said earlier that it had been involved in a 'harrowing' rescue of a swimmer in the sea.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.