A MAN has tragically died after getting into difficulties in the sea on the Yorkshire coast.

North Yorkshire Police said it was called by the coastguard at about 2.45pm to a report of people in difficulty in the sea at Reighton, south of Filey.

A spokesperson said a 55-year-old man was rescued by the RNLI, but was sadly later pronounced dead.

Two teenagers were taken to hospital for treatment and inquiries were ongoing, they added.

The RNLI said earlier that it had been involved in a 'harrowing' rescue of a swimmer in the sea.