I TOOK my young nieces to the new swimming pool at the Community Stadium. It is a good facility and we enjoyed it but it was just water in a plain rectangle.
In terms of splashing fun for kids the demolished “Waterworld” was far superior.
Shame all that taxpayers’ money has produced something less enjoyable than that which was there before and already paid for.
Matthew Laverack,
Eldon Street,
York
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.