A PORTRAIT of top Great Britain diver Jack Laugher has been awarded pride of place at his former school in Ripon as the Olympics kicks off.
The painting, by artist and parent Fiona Scott, is inspiring hundreds of enthusiastic young students at Ripon Grammar School, who will be cheering on past pupil Laugher as he competes in Tokyo.
Headmaster Jonathan Webb said he was "thrilled" to have the "stunning" oil painting of the Olympic gold medal winner hanging in school.
Ms Scott, who arranged a sitting with Laugher at the Leeds Aquatics Centre after meeting him at a sports awards evening, revealed he was delighted to hear the painting is now on show at his old school.
His success has inspired other students at the school such as Dan Brown and Eliza Polito, to become keen swimmers.
"I think it’s so cool to know that Jack Laugher came to this school and has gone on to achieve so much", Eliza said.
Laugher, who left the school in 2013, is aiming to retain his men’s 3m synchro Olympic title, with ambitions for another gold in the individual 3m springboard event.
