FILEY lifeboat staged a 'harrowing' rescue yesterday after three swimmers got into serious difficulties on the Yorkshire coast.

The volunteer RNLI Lifeboat crews, along with Coastguard teams, ambulance crews and North Yorkshire Police, were involved in the rescue at Reighton Gap, some four miles south of Filey.

A spokesperson for the RNLI said that just before 2pm, UK Coastguard Humber requested the immediate launch of Filey lifeboat following multiple 999 calls that three people were in great difficulties in the sea.

"As there was already an Atlantic 85 crew at the boathouse preparing to launch on exercise, it was decided to send that boat - relief Atlantic 85 Pride of Fred Olsen- with Neil Cammish, Fraser Haddington, Sarah Scrivener and Rhys Colling as crew.

"In view of the nature of the call, the A85 was rapidly launched and with its top speed of over 35 knots, the crew were on scene very quickly.

"A crew member entered the water to assist a man in difficulties whilst the other two people appeared to have made it safely to shore.

"As the man’s condition was so serious, it was decided to transfer the casualty to Coble Landing Filey at top speed by boat to the waiting paramedics who were attending, along with both a Coastguard Rescue Helicopter and the Great Yorkshire Air Ambulance."

He said that in the meantime, Filey’s D Class lifeboat, Braund, with Alex Harrison, Liam Frampton and Katie Pooley as crew, was launched to assist Coastguard teams and paramedics at Reighton with the other two casualties, both of whom were taken to hospital.

John Ward, Filey Lifeboat Press Officer said:"It has been a harrowing experience for everyone and we thank all our volunteers who attended as well as the Coastguard teams, Police, paramedics and air crews.”