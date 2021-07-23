A MAN suffered head injuries after a car hit a tree.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out to the B6165 at Burnt Yates near Harrogate at 11.50pm last night (July 23).

A service spokesman said: "Crews were called to a report of a collision. This involved one vehicle into a tree, one man was out of the vehicle on arrival of fire service and taken to hospital with head injuries, crews carried out a search of the surrounding are to ensure there were not further casualties."