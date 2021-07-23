A DESPERATE plea has been put out to all teachers and schools in the York area.
Today (July 23) marks the last day of the school Summer term in the city and as pupils and their parents get ready for the six-week holiday one city charity has put out an urgent appeal.
York Rescue Boat are regularly called out to assist the emergency services dealing with incidents on the city's rivers.
In a message to all city schools today they say: "We know that Friday is the last day of the school year for many pupils and they will be looking forward to enjoying their summer break.
"We ask that you encourage your member of staff to talk to your students about staying safe near water.
"All emergency services and volunteer rescue teams dread the call to a child in difficulty.
"There have been far to many deaths and serious injuries over the last week involving people of all ages getting into trouble in rivers, lakes, open water and the sea.
"Please help get the water safety message across to as many of your students as you can.
"It could save their life.
"Drowning doesn’t just happen to others, it can happen to you."
