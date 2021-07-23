TWO men had to be rescued by firefighters after being trapped by heavy machinery.
In two separate incidents, North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out to Sandhutton at 1.30pm yesterday (July 22) after reports of a man stuck in a combine harvester. A service spokesman said on arrival the crew extricated the man and handed them into the care of the air ambulance crews.
Meanwhile in Marton cum Grafton at 2.23pm the same day a team were mobilised to a man stuck inside an overturned telehandler.
Fortunately they managed to free him.
