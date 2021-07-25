YORKSHIRE has made a list of the best staycation spots for stargazing.
There are currently just 18 recognised Dark Sky Parks worldwide and the UK is home to seven of them.
Celebrated for their clear skies and unspoilt views of the night, Sweetcombe Cottage Holidays pulled together the most worthwhile trips.
Two locations in North Yorkshire made the list.
North York Moors National Park was noted for its landscapes, unpolluted night skies and the chance to catch a glimpse of the Northern Lights.
It recommended a stay nearby in the hamlet of Kettleness, which is just over 16 minutes away from the national park.
The Yorkshire Dales National Park was chosen because it has areas completely free from local light pollution.
It is easily accessible by car with Tan Hill Inn, the highest pub in England offering camping on-site. It costs £10 a night per tent plot.
Sweetcombe Cottage Holidays recommended a trip to Richmond, just off the Pennine Way, for some truly incredible views.
Other areas listed outside of Yorkshire included the Moores Reserve in the South Downs National Park, Snowdonia National Park and Brecon Beacons National Park.
