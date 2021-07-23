TV quiz-show star and stand-up comedian Paul "Sinnerman" Sinha is heading the new line up at a rural comedy club near York.

The Chase star is just one of the many big names booked for tiny Elvington Village Hall which has been punching above its weight for years on the comedy circuit.

Sinha, who will hit the 140-seat venue on Sunday, September 19, joins the likes of comedy A-listers such as Tom Wrigglesworth, Radio 4’s Kiri Pritchard-McLean, John Bishop’s writer Alex Boardman and Britain’s Got Talent winner The Lost Voice Guy who have all trodden Elvington’s boards. Paul SInha on ITV show The Chase

The modest village hall has been regularly packed to capacity since clinical pharmacist and entertainment promoter Andy Owen staged the first Comedy Night back in 2014.

But despite Covid restrictions being lifted, Andy says he will be imposing his own rules to ensure audience members feel safe.

He said: "Now we have reached ‘Freedom Day’ we have been legally able to double our capacity, however we have decided to reduce our capacity by 30 per cent just for the time being as people start to regain their confidence about attending indoor events.

"We will also still have mandatory hand sanitisation before entry but masks are voluntary."

Comedy promoter Andy Owen outside Elvington Village Hall

Sinha will headline the The Elvington Comedy Evening ‘Special’ on September 19, alongside, Hull's Jack Gleadow and MC Rob Riley. Tickets will cost £35 for a group of four or £12 individually. There will be a licensed bar, and the event is for over 18s only.

Andy says Sinha is a big draw. "Best known as “the Sinnerman” on the hugely popular ITV quiz show The Chase, trained medical doctor Paul Sinha has been a successful comedian for a number of years.

"Having performed eight solo shows to the Edinburgh Fringe to date, he has also played every major comedy club in the UK, performed in 18 other countries across the globe, and been three times nominated for Best Club Comedian at the Chortle Awards, winning in 2014."

Also coming up at the club on October 9 is Tom Binns' one man show. Tickets cost £10 and there will be a licensed bar - again, the show is for over 18s only.

For tickets visit www.wegottickets.com