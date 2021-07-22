ALMOST 30,000 racegoers and McFly fans may throng York Racecourse on Saturday when it stages the second day of its Music Showcase weekend.

The previous restrictions on numbers at race meetings have been remove under the Government's relaxation of Covid rules.

The racecourse says it has has reached capacity for both main enclosures on the Stands Side of the Course on Saturday, and there are no more admissions available for both County Stand and Grandstand & Paddock.

"Please do not travel hoping to gain access to Stands Side, as customers will be disappointed,"said a spokesman.

"The more informal Clocktower Enclosure - known by some as the Picnic Enclosure - is only ever available for sale on the raceday itself, from 11.15am, so this area will be open on Saturday.

"The current forecast is for a dry and pleasant day. Accompanied under 16s in the Clocktower are admitted free of charge. Please think of bare feet and do not bring any glass with the picnic. Clocktower Enclosure has a capacity of several thousand, though it is sold on a “first come-first served” basis."

He said that if the weather plays its part, as forecast, and people return to the open air of Clocktower Enclosure as in previous years, then around the crowd could be about 10,000 tomorrow, when Rick Astley performs, and 'nudging 30,000' on Saturday.