A ROAD remains closed to traffic after a building fire.
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue say they were called out to a blaze in York Place, Scarborough at 10.08am today (July 22) with reports of smoke seen inside the ground floor of a property.
A spokesman for the service said: "Crews from Scarborough, Filey and Robin Hood's Bay attended and found that the fire was in the roof space of an extension of the building.
"Crews used hose reel jets to fight the fire. The incident remains open for a revisit this afternoon.
"There’s no reports of any injuries."
York Place remains closed from Albemarle Crescent to Somerset Terrace.
