SOME patients are having to wait from two to four weeks for a routine appointment at a group of York GP surgeries because of unprecedented demand, along with staff sickness and isolation.
Haxby Group, revealing the problems it was currently experiencing on Twitter, tweeted that it was trying its best.
It said its clinical team prioritised appointments based on urgency. "This means that some patients may have to wait for more 'routine' appointments," it tweeted.
"Currently you may be waiting two to four weeks.
"This isn't ideal, we know. We're trying our best whilst facing an unprecedented increase in demand, staff sickness and staff having to isolate.
"We hope that in the coming weeks this will improve. In the meantime we need your support; please use our online services, submit requests for prescriptions in plenty of time and consider self-care for illnesses such as colds and stomach upsets."
