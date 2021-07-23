INDEPENDENT homewares business Spruce York is hosting a pop-up in leading fashion outlet Urban Outfitters.

The pop up is taking place tomorrow and on Sunday and returning for two dates next month too - August 15-17 - at Urban Outfitters in High Ousegate.

Spruce York makes unique wooden gifts and homewares mainly from repurposed and leftover materials. Popular sellers are its bespoke bath shelves - perfect for resting an iPad or tablet and glass of wine while you have a soak - and a fun "Dippy Egg" owl board.

Dippy Egg owl board made by Spruce York

It also sells greetings cards, handmade ceramics and textiles by other local independent makers.

The business was set up by former estate agent Rebecca Ross in 2019.

She said: "All products are made in Yorkshire. We don’t use plastic in our packaging and lots of items are upcycled or made from 100 per cent recycled paper such as the cards.

"We sell at local artisan markets as well as on Etsy, through our own website and via social media."

She added: "The name Spruce comes from ‘sprucing items up’ and spruce is a kind of wood which is the material I make many of the products from."

Bath shelf anyone? Made by Spruce York - to fit your bathRebecca, lives in York, with her partner Jon, who helps her make items and at the markets.

She said: "I was previously an estate agent in York selling houses for Coalters and Linley and Simpson.

"I then went on a yoga holiday and came back and decided I would really like to set up my own company.

"I have a degree in Business Management and Marketing, previously working in Australia in a marketing company. I attended an interior design night class and love interiors and homewares.

Rebecca will be hosting a pop up at Urban Outfitters in York

"Since being a child I spent many hours in my dad's workshop making things. My parents built their own house together from scratch so they had lots of skills they passed on to me.

"I design lots of the wooden products myself and make some products by hand from offcuts from furniture making, driftwood or reclaimed items."

Besides the pop-up at Urban Outfitters, Rebecca will be running a stall at the three-day Great Northern Food Festival at Scampston Hall near Malton on August Bank Holiday weekend.

You can view her Etsy shop at www.Etsy.com/uk/shop/SpruceYork.

Or her website at www.SpruceYork.co.uk and follow on Instagram at spruce_york or on at Facebook @spruceuk.