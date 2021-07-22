POLICE officers from York’s Neighbourhood Policing Teams are increasing patrols across the city as school’s finish for the summer break tomorrow (July 23).
North Yorkshire Police are issuing a request for young people to be respectful to both the local community and each other at a time of year when antisocial behaviour often reaches high levels.
However, Inspector Lee Pointon said that the force don't want to stop anyone enjoying themselves relaxing after what has been a difficult year.
Inspector Pointon said: “We’re just asking people to take responsibility for their behaviour and look out for others.
“Please clear up after yourself if you’re enjoying the warm weather outdoors, put your rubbish in the bin or take it home and please be mindful of playing music near residential properties.
"We want everyone to be able to make the most of our city’s beautiful green spaces, so we must all take responsibility for keeping those spaces clean and free from antisocial behaviour.
“We’ll be out and about patrolling over the next few days and look forward to seeing our local communities enjoying the sun and many outdoor spaces York has to offer.”
