A DISTRICT council leader claims the Government decision to create a new unitary council for North Yorkshire will create the 'most ‘un-local’ local government in the country.'
Selby District Council is one of eight district councils to disappear under the changes.
Its leader Mark Crane claimed the new authority will cover an area bigger than Bedfordshire, Berkshire, Buckinghamshire, Hertfordshire and Oxfordshire combined
“We did not believe in the need for any change to the current system, which we feel delivers excellent services to local residents," he said.
"For 47 years, Selby District Council has supported local residents to live their best lives, kept the most vulnerable safe from harm and given the district a strong voice in regional and national discussions.
"But it is now our job to make sure this works in every area across North Yorkshire."
