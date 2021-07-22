WEEKLY Covid rates in York and both North and East Yorkshire have increased - as further cases continue to be confirmed in all three areas.
The latest data from Public Health England (PHE) shows that the city's rate has increased by two, taking it to 507.6 cases per 100,000 population. This remains above the UK national average rate, which stands at 488 cases per 100,000 population.
A further 99 cases have been recorded in the City of York Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 16,634.
In North Yorkshire the rate has increased by 24, taking it to 574.9 cases per 100,000 population. A further 436 cases have been recorded in the North Yorkshire County Council area, taking the total for the pandemic to 40,887.
In the East Riding of Yorkshire the rate has increased by 23, taking it to 653 cases per 100,000 population. A further 291 cases have been recorded in the area, taking the total for the pandemic to 24,251.
Across the UK, a further 39,906 cases take the country's total for the pandemic to 5,602,321.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.