THE decision to create a new unitary authority for the whole of North Yorkshire has been welcomed as a chance to 'pull its weight' and make things simpler for everyone.
The Government has decided to replace eight district councils with a new single North Yorkshire council which will deliver all public services to every household in the county from April 2023.
County council leader Cllr Carl Les said the decision allowed it to strengthen services and ensure they are fit for the future.
“A single council will also make things simpler for everyone – just one number to call, one website, one customer service team and one accountable body delivering all local government services here," he said.
Chief Executive Richard Flinton said that the announcement was 'very positive' news for North Yorkshire.
"Never have we needed a unified approach and strong voice more than we do now as we strive to deliver better life chances for everyone here," he said.
“This decision is a huge step towards ensuring the county can punch its weight regionally and nationally to create better opportunities for people and communities at a critical time."
