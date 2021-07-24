THIS is the £1.2million home that estate agents have described as "one of the most astonishing and coolest houses in York".

The Grand Designs style home not only boasts modern, quirky features - like the in-built home theatre system - but also five acres of gardens with a woodland, orchard and 30m wide pond.

Marketed by Croft estate agents, the house is found in an "idyllic setting" in Askham Bryan, four miles from York.

To fulfil their vision, the current owners partnered with renowned York architect Vincent & Brown to create a home for modern living focused on design and attention to detail.

It has an open plan kitchen, dining and living area with floor to ceiling views of the countryside around you. It also has underfloor heating for the colder months.

Photo credits for all photos: Croft Estate Agents/rightmove.co.uk

The master bedroom has its own walk in closet and bathroom while there are two further double bedrooms and house bathroom.

The estate agents said: "Merewood has to be one of the most astonishing and coolest houses in York!

"Every aspect of day-to-day living is controlled through a mobile app or tablet, allowing the adjustment of heating, security, lighting, media and overall vibe from within the house or remotely.

Photo credits for all photos: Croft Estate Agents/rightmove.co.uk

"For chilling out, simply press a button and the lighting changes while favourite music is played from hidden surround sound speakers and sub woofers. To relax and watch movies, the projector and screen drop down from the ceiling, the blinds automatically close and 360 degrees of custom audio completes the immersive experience. If preferred, simply admire the wildlife just outside and listen to the sounds that nature creates."

There is even an indoor sunken garden.

Photo credits for all photos: Croft Estate Agents/rightmove.co.uk

The estate agents added: "Merewood is unique to say the least - a brilliant and astonishing home that is a true pleasure to relax within."

If you would like further information, you can call Croft estate agents in York on 01904 200080. It is also featured on rightmove.co.uk

Let's take a look inside...

The kitchen and dining area. Photo credits for all photos: Croft Estate Agents/rightmove.co.uk

The dining area then extends into the lounge. Photo credits for all photos: Croft Estate Agents/rightmove.co.uk

Photo credits for all photos: Croft Estate Agents/rightmove.co.uk

Photo credits for all photos: Croft Estate Agents/rightmove.co.uk

One of the bedrooms. Photo credits for all photos: Croft Estate Agents/rightmove.co.uk

Photo credits for all photos: Croft Estate Agents/rightmove.co.uk

Photo credits for all photos: Croft Estate Agents/rightmove.co.uk

Photo credits for all photos: Croft Estate Agents/rightmove.co.uk

Photo credits for all photos: Croft Estate Agents/rightmove.co.uk